Bismarck Police searching for missing 81-year-old Lloyd Liken

Lloyd Liken and his vehicle
Lloyd Liken and his vehicle(Bismarck Police Department)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of missing 81-year-old man.

Police say Lloyd Liken was last seen leaving the 4400 block of Turnbow Lane in his gold Toyota Highlander on Thursday, Nov. 16 at around 8 p.m.

Officers say Liken doesn’t have a phone, nor do they know the status of his medical condition or what clothes he was wearing when he went missing.

Police say Liken is 6′, 200 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.

He has gotten lost twice recently and was located by law enforcement.

However, they say Liken doesn’t meet the criteria for a Silver Alert.

If you have any information, officers ask that you contact BPD at 701-223-1212.

