13-year-old driving vehicle leaves three with non-life threatening injuries

Three minors are left with non-life threatening injuries after one minor crashed a vehicle in...
Three minors are left with non-life threatening injuries after one minor crashed a vehicle in Lidgerwood.(staff)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three minors are left with non-life threatening injuries after one minor crashed a vehicle in Lidgerwood.

According to officials, at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville was south on Richland County Road 17.

The car was being driven by a 13-year-old female from Lidgerwood.

The Bonneville left the roadway to the right and entered an agricultural field. The Bonneville continued south through the field and vaulted when it struck the embankment of 94th Street SE. The Bonneville came to final rest in the field south of 94th Street SE.

There were two other occupants of the vehicle, both 13-year-old females of Lidgerwood.

None of the occupants were belted and they suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All occupants were transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police investigating shooting in NW Minot
Westbound traffic is still able to make it through, but may be stopped occasionally while crews...
UPDATE: Hwy 2 reopens after wedged tank removed, 16th Street SW reduced to one lane
Lloyd Liken and his vehicle
Bismarck Police searching for missing 81-year-old Lloyd Liken
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

People singing National Anthem at Lucky’s Bar.
Please rise for the National Anthem at Lucky’s Bar before the NDSU games
One killed, one hurt in crash Saturday night in Berthold
The students are gearing up for a joint performance Monday.
“Demons of Note” bringing students of all ages together through song
Dickinson State Blue Hawks
Dickinson State Football Advance in NAIA Playoffs