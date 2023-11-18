Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school

By 13 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl was killed in an accident at an elementary school in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at Centennial Elementary at about 2:22 p.m.

The girl was helping close a large metal gate when it fell on her, according to the sheriff’s office. She died at a local hospital.

In a letter to parents, the Flowing Wells Unified School District said, “This is a tragic event and we are all grieving.”

The district said counselors will be at the school Monday to support students and staff.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant to offer flight from Bismarck to St. Pete-Clearwater
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Scott Beane was originally arrested on Sept. 12 for possession of a firearm.
McKenzie County man charged with murdering mother in September
James Roberts of Dickinson
UPDATE: Dickinson man found
FedEx driver delivers packages and smiles while jumping hopscotch
FedEx driver delivers packages and smiles

Latest News

First News at Ten
KFYR First News at Ten Sportscast (11/17/23)
SpaceX’s gargantuan deep-space rocket system safely lifted off Saturday morning but ended...
SpaceX launches Starship in second test flight
First News at Ten
Red Kettle campaign kicks off
Road traffic victim memorials made by the families who lost loved ones.
Day of remembrance for road traffic victims
Local reaction to early-morning explosion in SE Minot neighborhood.
Minot Police investigating shooting in NW Minot