Sawyer Public School students immersed in drone racing, eSports programs

SAWYER, N.D (KMOT) - Sixth through twelfth graders at Sawyer Public School have been practicing their drone control for the last seven weeks.

The students can learn from a simulation and practice it at the gym.

Athletic Director Ryan Stockie said he started developing the program in March.

He said they compete with students throughout the state and in South Dakota.

“Flying the drones is a lot more difficult than they might have expected, and they’ve really seen their skills grow. As the season progressed, the courses got more difficult,” said Stockie.

He said after the drone racing ends, they’ll move on to eSports, where students compete in video game titles such as Super Smash Brothers and League of Legends.

It’ll include fourth and fifth graders.

The program was sponsored by SRT, Lions Club and the North Dakota Department of Education.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.