North Dakota Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Wells County

By Reed Gregory
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says they’re investigating a fatal crash in Wells County.

At approximately 7:40 a.m. the North Dakota Highway Patrol was notified of a fatal crash on 28th Street NE, west of 42nd Ave NE.

Reports say a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling eastbound on 28th St NE and lost control.

The vehicle then entered the south ditch and rolled.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban was not wearing their seatbelt and no airbags were deployed.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Valley News Live will bring updates are they become available.

