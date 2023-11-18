New head coach, WDA championship loss fueling Magicians hockey

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot High Magicians hockey team is back on the ice after a run at the west region title last year.

The Magicians lost to Bismarck Legacy in the WDA championship game.

This year, former Magicians player and assistant coach Jordan Willert is now the head coach of the team.

Willert played Division I hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, then came home to play club at Minot State.

He said that his promotion to head coach was a dream come true.

“I bleed maroon and gold. This is where I’ve grown up. This is what I know. I was a little kid when my dad was coaching. I’d get to pick buddies and get to go pick up pucks. It’s what I wanted to do. It’s what I wanted to be, I wanted to be a part of it,” said Willert.

With a new coach comes new play styles.

The Magicians players are hoping that leads to more fans in the seats at the MAYSA Arena.

“I think he wants us to change the way we play a bit. Not too much, stick to the basics obviously. Do anything we can to bring more people in. We’re a flashy team, you could say,” said Blays Ostrom, a senior at Minot High.

“(We have) a lot more young guys than usual. I think we’re going to be solid all around. We’re going to do a lot of things that will impress teams in the west and in the east,” said Jersey Abrahamson, a senior at Minot High.

The Magi play at home for the first time this year against Mandan, on Nov. 28 at the MAYSA Arena.

