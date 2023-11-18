Minotauros to recognize Minot High state champion football and cheerleading teams Friday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - By now, many Minoters know about the Magicians football team’s dramatic 38-35 win over Shanley in Dakota Bowl XXXI last week.

Some may not know that 12 hours later, the Minot High cheerleading team competed at the fall state cheer championships and defended several of their state titles.

The Minot Minotauros plan to recognize both teams during Friday night’s game.

“We talk about resiliency a lot and continuing to stay the course. What they did is a great example of that. The culture that’s been instilled there at Minot High with the football program, ultimately the belief that they had to stay with it, continue to execute and at the end of the day they got the job done which was awesome,” said Minotauros Head Coach Cody Campbell.

The Tauros play the North Iowa Bulls Friday and Saturday night at the MAYSA Arena.

