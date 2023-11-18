Industrial tank wedged under 16th Street overpass in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Crews were busy Saturday morning working to remove an industrial tank that had become lodged underneath the 16th Street SW overpass in Minot, in the westbound lane of Highway 2.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the oversized load is blocking the outside lane of travel and the end of the acceleration lane.

Westbound traffic is still able to make it through, but may be stopped occasionally while crews work to dislodge the tank from the bridge.

Cleanup is expected to continue into the afternoon. Motorists should seek an alternate route or use caution.

The overpass has a 16-feet height restriction. Traffic on 16th Street was not impacted.

The patrol said no one was hurt. The crash remains under investigation.

