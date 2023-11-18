Day of remembrance for road traffic victims

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this year, we reported on how one out of every six drivers in North Dakota has gotten a DUI.

Vision Zero says 96 people have died in North Dakota during 2023 because of road accidents like drunk or distracted driving.

They held a remembrance event on Friday, Nov. 17th in honor of both the victims taken too soon and their families.

Attendees were invited to create temporary memorials dedicated to their loved ones.

Louis Two Bears lost her mother in a road accident and spoke at the event.

“There’s a lot of people who have lost people in road accidents, and this is some type of healing for them, to come and attend things like this, and to let people be aware that there should be more safety on the roads and the highways,” said Two Bears.

Vision Zero says they had a record-setting number of families attend the memorial event this year.

