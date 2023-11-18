The Big One Art and Craft Fair back for another year

vendor’s items for sale
vendor’s items for sale(KFYRTV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday was the last day for The Big One art and craft fair in Bismarck. Everything from baked goods to Christmas items was on display for sale.

Lisa Frank, the show owner and promoter, says The Big One show has been around for almost 50 years but has been coming to Bismarck for 14 years. She says this year they had about 160 vendors, and a majority are from North Dakota, however, they had other states represented. Frank says the focus of this show is handmade and homemade products, as well as supporting small businesses.

“I think it gives more of a personal touch when you are giving a gift to somebody that you actually went and shopped for, and someone actually made for them. I think it means a lot more,” said Lisa Frank, Owner and Promoter, The Big One Art and Craft Fair.

Frank says they host four shows every year. They begin in April in Minot and then in the Fall they go to Fargo, Minot and finally Bismarck. She says next year their Bismarck show will be the weekend before Thanksgiving.

