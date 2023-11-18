Applications open for the citizen academy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck is looking for people to sign up for its Citizen’s Academy.

This is the third year the program has been held.

Participants will get to learn about 14 departments and tour many buildings including public works, police and fire.

The 12-week program is held from January to March and will meet every Thursday.

City officials say this program helps with government transparency.

“It’s a chance for us to really tell your story. But it’s also a chance for people to get engaged and learn about what it takes to keep this community moving forward,” said assistant city administrator Jason Tomanek.

Applications close at the end of the month

Applications close at the end of the month

