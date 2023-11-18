75 mile long high speed chase ends with one arrested

Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says one is in custody after a pursuit which lasted approximately 57 minutes covering 75 miles early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:55 AM, Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of an armed carjacking that had just occurred in the City of Grand Forks.

GFSO Sergeant Aaron Davidson was parked near Thompson, ND. and observed the stolen vehicle pass him and he initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle just west of Thompson on ND Highway 15.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled for multiple miles on paved and rural roads in the Thompson area, and ultimately went southbound on I-29 from the Thompson on-ramp. Deputies attempted to utilize spike strips to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle entered the ditch and drove around them. Spike strips were deployed by officers on I29 in multiple locations but the suspect evaded these as well.

The vehicle continued fleeing southbound on I-29 reaching speeds of 120 mph at times.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into Cass County where Cass County Deputies were able to successfully spike the fleeing vehicle.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Fargo Police Department took over the pursuit and stopped the vehicle on I-29 at the milepost 66 exit ramp.

The driver and sole occupant of the stolen vehicle was identified as Ahmed Hassan of Fargo, ND.

Hassan was arrested on suspicion of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, and driving under suspension. Hassan was transported by a GFSO deputy to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center where he was confined. The pursuit lasted approximately 57 minutes covering 75 miles.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Traill County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Fargo Police Department.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says they would like to remind criminals that they do pursue vehicles, and they will catch you.

