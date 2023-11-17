Williston State College offering “Winter Intersession” courses during winter break

The Winter Intersession program provides seven different courses online.(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State College will be offering several condensed courses for interested students during their winter break next month.

The Winter Intersession program provides seven different courses online, each offering one to three credits over a three-week period.

The offerings include Fitness Walking, Concepts of Fitness and Wellness, Personal and Community Health, Introduction to Computers, College Algebra, Cooperative Education/Internship, and Introduction to Psychology.

Zahi Atallah, the Vice President of Academic Affairs for Williston State, said intersession is a good choice for just about anyone, whether they are trying to get ahead or catch up on credits.

“We’ve chosen courses that not just transfer but are also really helpful to almost every educational pathway that the individual takes,” said Atallah.

Atallah said Intersession is also available for people outside the college, including college students coming to Williston for the holidays.

“We are not teaching a course that is non-transferable,” said Atallah.

Classes start on December 18 and wrap up on January 5. To sign up, visit willistonstate.edu or contact admissions at 701-774-4200.

