Williston High School Cheer Team eyeing trip to nationals following success at state competition

The Williston High School Cheer Team has accepted a bid to compete at the national...
The Williston High School Cheer Team has accepted a bid to compete at the national championships in January.(PHOTO CREDIT: JENNIFER LAWSON)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston High School Cheer Team was able to bring home some hardware following the state championships last week. Now they are preparing to perform on an even bigger stage.

Head Coach Jennifer Lawson says they were able to secure a bid to the National Cheerleaders Association National Competition in January. The team wrapped up the state competition with a first-place finish for their “Stunt off” and second with their “Time out” routines.

“It was a lot. It took a lot out of the team, but as a group we worked really hard at the very end and we pulled through,” said AJ Lawson, cheerleader.

For the first time, Lawson said the team has accepted a bid to compete at the national championships in January. They’ll be performing in the “Game day” and “Intermediate non-tumbling” divisions.

“We’ve decided to push forward. They’ve worked hard, they’ve put in the effort, the work, the dedication. We’ve got a really good chance at nationals, so we’re excited to go this year,” said Jennifer Lawson.

AJ says the team is nervous but excited for the chance to compete.

“I think it’s going to be a great time all-around, and we’ll have fun no matter what,” said AJ.

The team is hosting a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the trip.

The three-day competition takes place in Dallas on January 19.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Roberts of Dickinson
UPDATE: Dickinson man found
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant to offer flight from Bismarck to St. Pete-Clearwater
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Gracie Larson
Gracie’s Lights spread joy, help Bismarck family cope
Man arrested for burglary and theft
Man arrested for burglary and theft

Latest News

The Winter Intersession program provides seven different courses online.
Williston State College offering “Winter Intersession” courses during winter break
Chevron says they intend to purchase the Hess Corporation.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director reacts to Chevron-Hess purchase
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 11/16/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 11/16/2023