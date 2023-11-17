Williston High School Cheer Team eyeing trip to nationals following success at state competition

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston High School Cheer Team was able to bring home some hardware following the state championships last week. Now they are preparing to perform on an even bigger stage.

Head Coach Jennifer Lawson says they were able to secure a bid to the National Cheerleaders Association National Competition in January. The team wrapped up the state competition with a first-place finish for their “Stunt off” and second with their “Time out” routines.

“It was a lot. It took a lot out of the team, but as a group we worked really hard at the very end and we pulled through,” said AJ Lawson, cheerleader.

For the first time, Lawson said the team has accepted a bid to compete at the national championships in January. They’ll be performing in the “Game day” and “Intermediate non-tumbling” divisions.

“We’ve decided to push forward. They’ve worked hard, they’ve put in the effort, the work, the dedication. We’ve got a really good chance at nationals, so we’re excited to go this year,” said Jennifer Lawson.

AJ says the team is nervous but excited for the chance to compete.

“I think it’s going to be a great time all-around, and we’ll have fun no matter what,” said AJ.

The team is hosting a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the trip.

The three-day competition takes place in Dallas on January 19.

