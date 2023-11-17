Suspect in Minot antifreeze poisoning case cancels bond hearing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend has dropped a challenge to her $1 million bond, for now.

Tyler Morrow, the attorney for Ina Kenoyer, informed the courts that she chose not to hold a hearing on a bond Friday, after talking with her, according to a filing in North Central District Court.

The 47-year-old Kenoyer faces an AA felony murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, Steven Riley, Jr.

Prosecutors have accused Kenoyer of killing Riley with antifreeze, on the belief she would inherit part of a seven-figure inheritance that investigators now say likely did not exist.

Kenoyer will be arraigned on the murder charge Dec. 7.

