Scheels Ice Fest helps anglers prepare for ice fishing season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scheels in Fargo is celebrating their 10th annual Ice Fest with giveaways and helping people get ready for the upcoming ice fishing season.

During the three-day event, you can find new inventory and early season savings on ice fishing gear. People attending Ice Fest can register for giveaways, save money with flash sales and have a chance to win $25,000 dollars in prizes - including destination fishing trips and a “Garmin A Day” scope bundle valued at over $3,300.

”We would invite everyone to come out and check it out this weekend. If you love ice fishing, if you can’t wait to get out on the ice like most anglers around here, it’s the perfect time to get stocked up for the season because the season hasn’t even started,” said Scheels Marketing Leader Caryn Olson.

Ice Fest is at the parking lot of the Fargo Scheels at 1551 45th Street South. It’s happening until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, and 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 19.

