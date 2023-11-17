Red Kettle campaign kicks off

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the most iconic symbols of the holiday shopping season can be heard again on Friday. The Salvation Army is kicking off their Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army says even though this campaign only runs through the holiday season, it helps those in need throughout the year. This year they hope to raise $120,000 in the Bismarck-Mandan community.

“This year we are trying something new. At Kirkwood Mall on the north side kettle stand they have tap-to-pay, where you can use tap with your credit card. And also, on our other stands there are various other ways to pay without cash,” said Salvation Army Representative Lee Ann Knoll.

There are 16 different Red Kettle sites in Bismarck this holiday season.

