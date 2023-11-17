Officials ask for clearly marked addresses on buildings

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Officials in Ward County are recommending that all residences and businesses display a clear address.

Kelly Haugan, the county’s director of emergency management, said sometimes 911 responders have trouble finding the house or business number, even in rural areas.

He said that in emergency situations, time is of the essence.

“We want them in a contrasting color so they’re easier to see, especially at night or like I said, when the weather’s not the best,” said Haugan.

He said their electronic mapping system is good but isn’t perfect.

