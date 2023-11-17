No ruling yet on issue of probable cause in Anita Knutson murder case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The state and defense will have the chance to file written briefs following testimony Friday in the case of the person charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson.

The courts held a hearing Friday after Philip Becher, the attorney for Nichole Rice, filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge against his client.

In recent court filings, Becher claimed testimony from a Minot Police investigator at Rice’s preliminary hearing last September contradicted DNA results from the weapon investigators believe was used to kill Knutson.

On Friday the state and defense each called a forensic witness to testify to the DNA tests of samples from the knife.

After hearing testimony, Judge Richard Hagar ruled that Becher will have 10 days to fill a brief on why the charge should be dismissed, and Dep. State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen will have 10 days to file a response after that.

Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate at the time of her death, was arrested in March 2022.

A trial is set for July 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.