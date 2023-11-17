No ruling yet on issue of probable cause in Anita Knutson murder case

Anita Knutson
Anita Knutson(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The state and defense will have the chance to file written briefs following testimony Friday in the case of the person charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson.

The courts held a hearing Friday after Philip Becher, the attorney for Nichole Rice, filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge against his client.

In recent court filings, Becher claimed testimony from a Minot Police investigator at Rice’s preliminary hearing last September contradicted DNA results from the weapon investigators believe was used to kill Knutson.

On Friday the state and defense each called a forensic witness to testify to the DNA tests of samples from the knife.

After hearing testimony, Judge Richard Hagar ruled that Becher will have 10 days to fill a brief on why the charge should be dismissed, and Dep. State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen will have 10 days to file a response after that.

Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate at the time of her death, was arrested in March 2022.

A trial is set for July 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Roberts of Dickinson
UPDATE: Dickinson man found
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant to offer flight from Bismarck to St. Pete-Clearwater
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Gracie Larson
Gracie’s Lights spread joy, help Bismarck family cope
Man arrested for burglary and theft
Man arrested for burglary and theft

Latest News

Scott Beane was originally arrested on Sept. 12 for possession of a firearm.
McKenzie County man charged with murdering mother in September
The Red Kettle Campaign starts on Friday.
Red Kettle campaign kicks off
The Bismarck Police Department is getting a new bomb disposal robot.
Funding allocated for new bomb disposal robot
Cash Wise grocery stores in the state are selling Narcan over the counter.
Narcan sold in Cash Wise stores