Narcan sold in Cash Wise stores

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cash Wise grocery stores in the state are selling Narcan over the counter. The FDA approved the overdose-reversing nasal spray to be sold without a prescription in March.

Coborn’s, the company that owns Cash Wish, says grocery stores are seen as a familiar and easy access point for many people. They hope this provides people with a place to go in an overdose emergency.

“You can imagine when you might find yourself in a situation like that, or a family member, a bit of a panic sets in. So, this gives the stores the opportunity to provide our guests with access to this life-saving medication,” said Coburn’s Marketing and Communications President Dennis Host.

All people have to do is go up to the guest services counter ask for Narcan and pay.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.