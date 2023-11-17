Narcan sold in Cash Wise stores

Cash Wise grocery stores in the state are selling Narcan over the counter.
Cash Wise grocery stores in the state are selling Narcan over the counter.(Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cash Wise grocery stores in the state are selling Narcan over the counter. The FDA approved the overdose-reversing nasal spray to be sold without a prescription in March.

Coborn’s, the company that owns Cash Wish, says grocery stores are seen as a familiar and easy access point for many people. They hope this provides people with a place to go in an overdose emergency.

“You can imagine when you might find yourself in a situation like that, or a family member, a bit of a panic sets in. So, this gives the stores the opportunity to provide our guests with access to this life-saving medication,” said Coburn’s Marketing and Communications President Dennis Host.

All people have to do is go up to the guest services counter ask for Narcan and pay.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Roberts of Dickinson
UPDATE: Dickinson man found
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant to offer flight from Bismarck to St. Pete-Clearwater
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Gracie Larson
Gracie’s Lights spread joy, help Bismarck family cope
Man arrested for burglary and theft
Man arrested for burglary and theft

Latest News

Scott Beane was originally arrested on Sept. 12 for possession of a firearm.
McKenzie County man charged with murdering mother in September
The Red Kettle Campaign starts on Friday.
Red Kettle campaign kicks off
The Bismarck Police Department is getting a new bomb disposal robot.
Funding allocated for new bomb disposal robot
Anita Knutson
No ruling yet on issue of probable cause in Anita Knutson murder case