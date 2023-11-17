McKenzie County man charged with murdering mother in September

Scott Beane was originally arrested on Sept. 12 for possession of a firearm.
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) – Prosecutors have charged a McKenzie County man with murder in the death of his mother in a residential fire near Watford City in September.

Scott Beane was originally arrested on Sept. 12 for possession of a firearm after deputies were called to his residence due to a fire.

In a press release, deputies say the main entry was locked at the time and Beane was found inside a bathroom. Beane’s mother died from injuries sustained from the fire.

Deputies say an autopsy conducted by the North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was a homicide and that the fire was not accidental in nature.

The courts ordered a $5 million cash or corporate surety bond for Beane. He’ll be arraigned on the AA-felony charge Jan. 4.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

