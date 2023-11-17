Judge rules redistricting maps violates federal law

Judge rules redistricting maps violates federal law.
Judge rules redistricting maps violates federal law.(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge in North Dakota ruled Friday morning that the state’s Legislature violated the Voting Rights Act when it revised legislative districts that included two tribal nations.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe sued last year, alleging the 2021 redistricted map “packs” Turtle Mountain members into one House district and keeps Spirit Lake from being a Majority-Native district.

The ruling was made months after a trial was held in June in Fargo. It gives the Legislature until December 22 to adopt a revised plan.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Roberts of Dickinson
UPDATE: Dickinson man found
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant to offer flight from Bismarck to St. Pete-Clearwater
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Gracie Larson
Gracie’s Lights spread joy, help Bismarck family cope
Man arrested for burglary and theft
Man arrested for burglary and theft

Latest News

Scott Beane was originally arrested on Sept. 12 for possession of a firearm.
McKenzie County man charged with murdering mother in September
The Red Kettle Campaign starts on Friday.
Red Kettle campaign kicks off
The Bismarck Police Department is getting a new bomb disposal robot.
Funding allocated for new bomb disposal robot
Cash Wise grocery stores in the state are selling Narcan over the counter.
Narcan sold in Cash Wise stores
Anita Knutson
No ruling yet on issue of probable cause in Anita Knutson murder case