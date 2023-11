BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is getting a new bomb disposal robot. The Bismarck City Commission allocated more than $215,000 for the purchase of the device.

BPD has used the current robot for the last 20 years. Officers say it has outdated hardwire, controls and software, which means it’s time to get a new one.

