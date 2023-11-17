Free tickets for Jonas Brothers ticket holders

Free shows for Jonas Brothers ticketholders
Free shows for Jonas Brothers ticketholders(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Alerus Center is hoping to help lift the spirits of Jonas Brothers fans, who canceled their show earlier this week that was slated for tomorrow.

Officials say if you have a Jonas Brothers ticket for the Grand Forks show, you can pickup a free ticket to one of their upcoming shows. You can pick either Cirque Musica or Hairball.

That’s free of charge to you, you just have to show proof of your ticket. Tickets can be picked up at the Transystems Box Office inside the Alerus Center.

Officials ask that you RSVP, so they can plan for crowd sizes. You can click here to do so.

