Festival of Trees gets ready

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Organizers with Dakota Hope Clinic are putting the final touches on setup for the annual Festival of Trees in Minot.

Amanda Olson, committee chair for the festival, said they’re putting together their Mr. and Mrs. Claus Photo Booth.

She said people are continuing to decorate 15 live and artificial trees for the live auction.

Many of the features are done, such as the tree tents.

“One of them is your traditional Christmas tree tent. The other is going to be the ultimate glamping experience,” said Olson.

The two-day event begins Friday and will include a “Dashing through the snow” run on Saturday at noon.

The Festival of Trees schedule can be found here.

