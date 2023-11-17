Fed Ex driver delivers packages and smiles

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) – Doorbell cameras have given us a whole new view of the world. They often catch funny moments we’d otherwise never see.

This video was captured this week from a home near New Salem.

From the doorbell camera, you can see the fun one Fed Ex driver has while delivering their package.

Kasy Schaeffer gives a little wave before turning, hopscotching down the driveway and finally adding a little dab at the end for some extra fun.

Schaeffer said he has to find unique ways to keep himself entertained on his rural routes and when he saw the camera he knew he had to do it. He was just hoping to make someone’s day.

