County creates task force from opioid settlements led by FDHU

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Ward County officials are putting together a task force in the wake of recent opioid lawsuit settlements.

Shelly Weppler, county commissioner, said the upcoming task force will be led by First District Health Unit, the region’s public healthcare provider.

She said it will include officials from the Ward County Sheriff’s Office, Minot Police and the city’s legal team.

Weppler said the city has about $10,000 in settlements. Meanwhile, the county has about $50,000 and the state has millions.

“We reached out and have secured and will continue to receive for the next 10 plus years; and want to really make sure that needs in our county are accounted for and are covered,” said Weppler.

She said the county is anticipating receiving funds from pending lawsuits with other drug companies.

