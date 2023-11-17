Bridge battle back in court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group that wants to keep the historic rail bridge over the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan made its second appeal before the state Supreme Court on Thursday.

Justices heard arguments on the legality of two permits given to BNSF Railway to tear down the bridge and build a new one.

Friends of the Rail Bridge (FORB) say that, even though many people spoke in favor of keeping the bridge up at Department of Water Resource meetings in January and March, there was never a public record made.

They say if the process wasn’t correct, then the permits are not valid.

“They disregarded the comment, they didn’t even reference them. They didn’t even prepare a record of them. They just went right on and did what the permitting, the agency wanted without following the law,” said William Delmore, FORB attorney.

The Department of Water Resources says there was no record because it wasn’t a proper adjudicative hearing. They say FORB did not follow the proper procedures of exhausting administrative processes, like calling a hearing, before they appealed the two permits to the district court. A district judge shot down that case saying he didn’t have the authority to hear it.

“These are as they are called an opportunity to gather information from the public and DWR making its decision on the permits,” said Erik Vallevand, attorney for N.D. Attorney General’s office.

In September, the state Supreme Court denied FORB’s request to stop construction of the new bridge while the lawsuit played out. They also decided not to weigh in on who owns the bridge.

Despite all of the litigation surrounding the bridge, construction has continued on the new one.

BNSF says right now crews are working on structures that will help them build a pier.

