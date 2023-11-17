Anheuser-Busch marketing executive steps down as Bud Light sales continue to sink

FILE -- Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., on April 28, 2023.
FILE -- Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., on April 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Anheuser-Busch’s head of U.S. marketing is stepping down.

According to multiple reports, Benoit Garbe, the company’s U.S. chief marketing officer, is resigning at the end of the year to embark on a new chapter in his career.

Garbe has reportedly been in the chief marketing position for just over two years.

The company’s current U.S. Chief Commercial Officer Kyle Norrington will be overseeing the marketing department going forward.

According to The Associated Press, Anheuser-Busch saw sales of Bud Light plunge in early April amid a conservative backlash after the brand sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

U.S. retail dollar sales of Bud Light were down 29% in the four weeks ending Oct. 21 compared to the same period a year ago and down nearly 19% for the year to date, according to reported Nielsen data.

The world’s biggest brewer also reported a 13.5% decline in revenue during its third-quarter sales this year.

However, Anheuser-Busch said its research teams have found that more than 40% of lapsed Bud Light customers are willing to give the brand another chance.

“This gives us some certainty that we are moving in the right direction,” CNN quoted AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris. “We have a good grip on what we need to do and how we are proceeding from here.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Roberts of Dickinson
UPDATE: Dickinson man found
Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant to offer flight from Bismarck to St. Pete-Clearwater
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Gracie Larson
Gracie’s Lights spread joy, help Bismarck family cope
Suspect in antifreeze poisoning case in Minot cancels bond hearing
Suspect in Minot antifreeze poisoning case cancels bond hearing

Latest News

Capitol Hill Christmas Tree arrives
Capitol Hill Christmas Tree arrives
Capitol Hill Christmas Tree arrives
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson sentenced to 90 years
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Speaker Johnson says he’ll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
AFSP offers community support for those experiencing suicide loss
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day