Western Montana “Cowboys” providing support, aid in Israel

AUGUSTA, Mont. (KUMV) - The Israel-Hamas war left the country with a severe lack of workers and laborers. To help assist where they left off, a group of Montanans made the trip to Israel to lend a hand.

Christians Ezekiel Strain, John Plocher and Yoseph Strain were planning to head to Israel for a humanitarian mission. They say that the process was expedited following the October 7 attack by Hamas.

“I jumped right on it. There was no way I am staying here if they are asking me for help,” said Yoseph Strain, from Augusta, Montana.

Through the HaYovel volunteer organization, the three men and another from Arkansas are helping people in the Judea and Samaria region by assisting with crops or delivering security supplies like bulletproof vests. The area is about two hours away from Gaza.

“Just things to help protect and beef up the soldiers on the front lines here,” said Ezekiel Strain, Yoseph’s brother.

“We are here for peace. We don’t want [a similar incident to October 7] to happen here. We want to keep things under control,” said Plocher.

The group says it’s been a humbling experience.

“We’ve been invited to hundreds of barbeques... A dentist just [Wednesday] offered to Yoseph, who knocked out his front tooth a couple months ago, to put in a new implant which is up to $10 thousand. It means a lot to them we are here,” said Plocher.

The locals have labeled them as ‘western cowboys’ based on their looks. For the group, a cowboy refers to someone who works out at a ranch, but right now for the people of Judea and Samaria, it’s also a symbol of hope and support in their hour of need.

They said they plan on staying in Israel for the remainder of the year to do whatever they can to help.

