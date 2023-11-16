The University of Jamestown 2023 nursing program class all passed their NCLEX exam on first try

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses are a critical part of making a hospital run smoothly. The University of Jamestown nursing program is the oldest in the state, and over the years it continues to evolve.

Simulations help Kamree Carlson, a senior nursing student, feel ready to start as a nurse when she graduates. And she is well prepared.

The University of Jamestown class of 2023 all passed their NCLEX exam on the first try.

“I was very excited for all of them. And I think a big part of that is just the way that our nursing staff and faculty really instill in us confidence and competence as well,” said Carlson.

A new nursing exam, called the new generation NCLEX, came out in 2023.

“The new curriculum is really made to ensure that students are practice-ready when they graduate. So rather than just having content knowledge, we know when the students graduate, they’re practice-ready,” said Kim Ash, department chair of nursing.

The curriculum focuses on hands-on bedside training with knowledge-based learning. The program has high-fidelity simulators for real-life situations and provides more clinical hours.

“We are doing really complex things and potentially dangerous things. So being able to practice those skills in a format that is not harmful to a real person— it’s just a plastic person in a bed and not risky— is really beneficial, especially for those of us who are tactile learners,” said Brennen Kemmet, a senior nursing student.

He says this helps him outside of lectures.

“Clinical sites were saying that graduates, although they can pass the NCLEX and might have the knowledge they’re not ready at the bedside. So we need to be doing more hands-on, more clinical experience bringing students into the simulation lab,’ said Ash.

She says as the nursing curriculum continues to evolve, it will only become better.

The graduating class’s 100 percent pass rate was well above the national average of 83.19 percent.

