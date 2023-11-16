UPDATE: Dickinson man found

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATED STORY (11/16/2023 at 4:50 p.m.): James Roberts was found safe by law enforcement.

The Silver Alert for Roberts is canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY (11/16/2023 at 3:40 p.m.): NDHP and NDBC say an 85-year-old Dickinson man is missing.

James Roberts was last seen on November 16, around 7:45 a.m. in Dickinson.

Roberts is likely driving a silver 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 with North Dakota license plate 880ADP.

Roberts was last seen wearing a yellow NDSU long-sleeve shirt and plaid pajama pants.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 701-456-7610.

