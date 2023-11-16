UPDATE: Dickinson man found
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATED STORY (11/16/2023 at 4:50 p.m.): James Roberts was found safe by law enforcement.
The Silver Alert for Roberts is canceled.
ORIGINAL STORY (11/16/2023 at 3:40 p.m.): NDHP and NDBC say an 85-year-old Dickinson man is missing.
James Roberts was last seen on November 16, around 7:45 a.m. in Dickinson.
Roberts is likely driving a silver 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 with North Dakota license plate 880ADP.
Roberts was last seen wearing a yellow NDSU long-sleeve shirt and plaid pajama pants.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 701-456-7610.
