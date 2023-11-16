UPDATE: Dickinson man found

James Roberts of Dickinson
James Roberts of Dickinson(NDHP)
By Mikaela Thom
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATED STORY (11/16/2023 at 4:50 p.m.): James Roberts was found safe by law enforcement.

The Silver Alert for Roberts is canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY (11/16/2023 at 3:40 p.m.): NDHP and NDBC say an 85-year-old Dickinson man is missing.

James Roberts was last seen on November 16, around 7:45 a.m. in Dickinson.

Roberts is likely driving a silver 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 with North Dakota license plate 880ADP.

Roberts was last seen wearing a yellow NDSU long-sleeve shirt and plaid pajama pants.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 701-456-7610.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurses picket in front of CHI St. Alexius
Nurses picket in front of CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck
Alerus Center post
Friday’s Jonas Brothers’ show rescheduled in Grand Forks
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Two arrested for dealing fentanyl
Two arrested for dealing fentanyl
Jeffery Cofresi
UPDATE: ND State Hospital escapee arrested

Latest News

Allegiant to become official airline of the Detroit Pistons
Allegiant to offer flight from Bismarck to St. Pete-Clearwater
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Grain elevators after harvest season
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 11/16/2023
Shutdown averted
Government shutdown avoided once again as Senate passes another continuing resolution