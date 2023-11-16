SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Kellan Burke

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Kellan Burke has been waiting for his moment.

“It was scary, obviously, but I knew Kellan had it,” said D.J. Jones, a senior at Minot High.

“I wouldn’t rather be in anybody else’s hands than Kellan, honestly,” said Jobe Rystedt, a senior at Minot High.

Minot’s do-it-all junior got his moment in the final minutes of the Dakota Bowl.

“It’s memories that we will have for the rest of our lives,” said Lucas Beeter, a senior at Minot High.

It started on defense.

“I got the tackle, and I thought I got him down. Then I look over and think, ‘Oh no, the ball is gone.’ I look back and there was an instant wave of relief, I’m like, ‘Let’s go Kellan!’” said D.J.

After the Magi trailed Shanley by as many as 21 points, Kellan’s fourth-quarter pick-six tied the game.

“Absolutely huge plays from a huge kid. Stepping up in that game and that scenario it’s amazing. To tie up the score 35-35 without having to put our offense on the field and take away time, it’s amazing,” said Lucas.

Then, with the seconds left, Kellan had his magical moment.

“We had all the faith in the world (in Kellan),” said Teagen Nicholes, a senior at Minot High.

Even if he had to do it twice, after a timeout.

“He’ll do it three more times, and he will. We practice that, screaming at him, whatever. Pressure field goals, he never missed them,” said Teagen.

“Right when I kicked it, I saw it go over the person’s hand who was trying to block it, and I was like, ‘That’s going right in the middle, I can see it. Let’s go celebrate!’ I started running away because I did not want to get dogpiled. I’m claustrophobic so I didn’t want to get dogpiled,” said Kellan.

Kicker is just one of Kellan’s roles on the team.

“They ask me what position I play. I tell them, ‘Everything,’” said Kellan.

He also returns kicks and plays defensive back and wide receiver.

“At the beginning of the season, I told (Minot High Football Head) Coach (Chauncy) Hendershot that I’m willing to do anything, play anywhere, do anything. Whatever helps the team, whatever is best for the team,” said Kellan.

It’s the same way during baseball season: catcher, outfield… wherever he’s needed is where Kellan plays.

“The blocking on the field goal (was awesome). Awesome snap from (Payton) Jolliffe, awesome hold by Braden (Nelson). It made my job easy just to kick it through the uprights,” said Kellan.

He waited for his time.

“He deserves that moment,” said D.J.

Now, Kellan is in his prime.

Kellan said he hopes to play baseball in college, like his older brother Chase Burke, who plays at Jamestown.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.