Seasonal Affective Disorder community chat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mayo Clinic says the farther north you live from the equator, the more likely you are to experience seasonal affective disorder.

Symptoms are similar to those experienced in depression, like feeling irritable, tired or having intrusive thoughts. However, therapist Christy Wilkie said it’s not something people have to experience by themselves.

Dakota Family Services will be hosting a free community chat for those experiencing SAD to come together and learn about the condition.

“People will attribute it to all this other stuff, when really it may be a depressive disorder that they could come in and get some therapy for and treat it, and feel better,” Wilkie said.

You can register for the free Zoom chat online at Dakota Family Service’s website. The chat will be on December 1 at 12:15 p.m.

