Riverfront festival grounds and other projects receive tourism grants

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Commerce has divided more than $25 million among 14 tourism projects across the state. One of them is a riverfront development project in Bismarck.

Jim Krance says he and his dog, Hanna, come to Keelboat Park almost every day.

“It’s a pretty sacred place to me and a lot of people,” said Krance.

One group wants to turn the Keelboat Park space into festival grounds with a band shell, a place for food trucks, a beach, a boardwalk and more.

“This is just an empty parking lot. People driving around as you can see behind me, people park just to come here. Gee, what if? They just love coming here,” said Krance.

The Department of Commerce gave $4 million to make the project happen. Fourteen other projects also received funding in the hopes of increasing tourism and improving the quality of life.

“They have a North Dakota uniqueness to them. That is going to drive visitors to want to come and visit,” said Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigan.

Many people travel this trail along the river. Some say, ‘Why not enhance the already popular area?’

“The amount of people that use the walkway, including me, using this area. I think it’s a grand idea,” said Krance.

Tourism is the third largest industry in the state. Teigen says North Dakota’s growth depends on the industry, and that’s why it is so critical to fund more projects.

“It’s very rare that someone just picks up and moves to somewhere they’ve never been. The most likely reason that you’ve been somewhere is for a trip, or to go see something,” said Teigan.

In August, the Bismarck City Commission donated the equivalent of $2 million for the riverfront project.

It’s important to note that not everybody is in favor of this development. Some told us they want to leave the riverfront area as natural as possible.

Other projects funded through the Department of Commerce grant are an expansion to Huff Hills, a rodeo grounds in Medora and a bison-themed amusement park in Jamestown.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.