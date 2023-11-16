The one year anniversary of The Greyson Initiative

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa held a one-year anniversary of being the first tribe in the nation to have the option of adding organ donors on a Tribal ID.

The Greyson Initiative opened up donor designation on their Tribal IDs, and people are signing up.

Jessica McGillis, a health science teacher at Turtle Mountain High School, signed up for the first time. She said when she got her driver’s license at the age of 16, she said no to being a donor.

“I had other things on my mind. Now that I know the importance of life and the importance of helping people— that’s what made me change my mind to become an organ donor,” said McGillis.

Jason Narverud, a LifeSource representative, said they’re here to answer questions about the process. He said that between Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, an average of 68,000 people die each year.

“In our donor services area, less than 1 percent become a donor; and in 2022, we had 220 organ donors,” said Narverud.

One of the messages Narverud told the audience was to not rule themselves out, no matter the medical history, and to let the medical team do that job.

Joan Azure is the coordinator of The Greyson Initiative. It’s named after her late grandson, Greyson, who received a heart transplant.

Azure said in June about 600 people had signed up, and as of September, that number had doubled.

“I’m very happy that the community has seen the need. The community understands why this is so important,” said Azure.

Dr. Monica Mayer, Tribal council member, said there’s a significant number of Native Americans on a transplant waitlist, but a disproportionate amount are not signed up to be a donor.

“We need to go into our communities and do our jobs of being informative with the data and discussing with people,” said Mayer.

Azure said sign-ups have been more accessible, so people do have to drive many miles to make the change on their driver’s license.

The Turtle Mountain tribe remains the only tribe in the nation with an organ donor option. However, Dr. Monica said the option is on the table within MHA nation.

