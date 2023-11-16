Government shutdown avoided once again as Senate passes another continuing resolution

WASHINGTON (KUMV) - The Federal Government will stay open following the passage of another stopgap bill late Wednesday night.

A continuing resolution passed the Senate in an 87-11 vote, extending funding for most departments through January 20. This comes as the House and Senate continue to negotiate on the 12 appropriations bills.

All four of Montana and North Dakota’s Senators voted in support of the continuing resolution, including Sen. Jon Tester, D-M.T., who said it was necessary to avoid a shutdown but wants to see more urgency on getting appropriation bills passed.

“Government just isn’t business. You got to give predictability and these continuing resolutions do not give the predictability we need, like you would have if we would have passed the appropriation bills,” said Tester.

In a statement, Sen. Steve Daines, R-M.T., said:

“I supported passage of today’s government funding bill because it avoids Congress wasting taxpayer money on a giant catch-all backroom spending deal at the end of the year. It also ensures our troops keep getting paychecks at Thanksgiving and Christmas and provides certainty for Montana farmers and ranchers by extending vital farm programs.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in a statement:

”Passing this continuing resolution gives Congress more time to work through regular order and pass legislation all members had a role in debating and amending, instead of being jammed with a massive, partisan omnibus crafted by only a few.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a statement:

“This legislation will keep the government open while Congress continues working to pass the appropriations bills through regular order. The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved all 12 bills, and the full Senate has now passed three of them. We need to get back to regular order so we can fund our priorities while working to control our debt and deficit.”

The bill also includes a one-year extension of the 2018 Farm Bill, now active through September 30, 2024.

