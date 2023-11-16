Experimental cholesterol drugs could make life easier for some

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America. Some people are born with a predisposition to high cholesterol, which increases their risk of a heart attack or other heart-related problems as early as in their 30s. There are pills available to help people with these issues, but what if they only had to take one injection a year?

The Mayo Clinic describes cholesterol as a “waxy substance” found in blood. Too much of it can cause dangerous buildup in blood vessels, and it can increase your chances of developing heart disease.

At the American Heart Association’s recent meeting, research from two different studies on experimental cholesterol drugs was presented.

“When we know that there’s a very specific sequence in the DNA that is abnormal in people that have that condition, it can go in and basically edit that segment and replace that segment with correct DNA,” said Dr. Benziger, a cardiologist at Essentia Health. “It’s this class of medications called ‘CRISPR,’ and they’re being developed for a lot of different conditions. I think for cholesterol, sometimes it’s because of what we eat, and sometimes it’s more because of genetics.”

The trials were the first time the drugs had been used in humans, although they had previously shown promising results during animal testing.

It’s unclear if this technology will be used for conditions outside of the one researched in the study, like diabetes, for example, which can also be affected by high cholesterol levels.

Nearly 54,000 people in North Dakota have diabetes, but a healthy lifestyle can help greatly.

“The biggest killer of people with diabetes is heart disease— heart attacks, strokes. So, if we can help them find the tools they need to manage their sugars on a day-to-day basis, we can hopefully help them from going into that complication,” said Donna Amundson, a diabetes care and education specialist at Sanford Health.

Dr. Benziger said this is a “huge new area of research,” and more studies will be needed with larger groups before we see this kind of medication become available to the public.

The Journal of the American Heart Association says the disease researched in the study affects about 1 in every 220 people globally.

