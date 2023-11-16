Allegiant to offer flight from Bismarck to St. Pete-Clearwater

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Allegiant flies from Bismarck to Mesa, Las Vegas, Daytona Beach, Orlando and now St. Pete-Clearwater.

Allegiant Air announced Thursday the new flight from Bismarck starts in May.

“We are thrilled to offer Allegiant travelers new destination options taking off this Spring. The announcement of new service is a celebration of the success we’ve had in these markets,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning and chief revenue officer.

One-way fares start at $79.

