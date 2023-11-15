Woman charged with striking woman with her car in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Police arrested a 26-year-old woman on charges she struck and injured a woman with her car last month following a dispute, according to court records.

Prosecutors charged Stephanie Rogers with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, both class C felonies.

According to a criminal affidavit, the victim was at a motorcycle clubhouse on Minot’s southeast side on Oct. 8.

Investigators said an argument broke out among a group of people, including the victim and a friend of Rogers, and the argument spilled out into the parking lot.

In the affidavit, investigators said a witness told them they were punched in the face and fell to the ground, and as others came to their aid, people started screaming that a car was coming.

Court records indicate the victim told investigators she was struck on her left side by the front of a vehicle missing a bumper. Investigators said the victim told them the driver backed up and came at her again, forcing her to jump on a trailer to get to safety.

The victim told investigators she still is being seen for injuries, according to the affidavit.

In the affidavit, investigators said a passenger in the vehicle identified Rogers as the driver and matched the vehicle in the incident to one she owned.

Rogers made an initial court appearance on the charges and will be arraigned Dec. 21, according to court records.

