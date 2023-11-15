Williston school officials provide update on Middle School Central Campus

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - This year, the Williston Basin School District created the “Middle School Central Campus,” which is comprised of three nearby facilities to teach students in grades 5 through 8. Administrators at the Central Campus gave the school board an update during a meeting this week.

Lead principal Heath Glenn says they have been trying to unify the students and staff at the ASB Innovation Center, Bakken-Ridge Center and Coyote Center over the past four months.

“You have to remember, we were three individual buildings each with different logos... so we are trying to build something new,” said Glenn.

There are several challenges Glenn and the staff are working on, including poor test scores. Glenn says recent iReady tests show around half of the Central Campus’s students are two or more grade levels behind in both reading and math.

“This is how the students came to us this fall, so the question becomes what are we going to do to show the growth and try to get them caught up,” said Glenn.

Glenn says they want to improve intervention, or “Winn (What I Need Now) time,” to give students opportunities to catch up in subjects where they are behind.

“We’re going to put into practice something that we think will truly impact out students and help them bridge that gap because the data doesn’t lie. We know that they are behind and it’s our job to find out how do we continue to educate them at high levels,” said Glenn.

Glenn also says parent engagement with students and teachers would also help improve scores.

“Some of the most impactful intervention is outside of school too, working with parents, grandparents and family members,” said Glenn.

Glenn adds they need to work on professional development training for staff, which has been slow due to a lack of time and a shortage of subs.

“We’re stuck behind a rock and a hard place. Do you have your teachers go sub and they can’t get the training, or do you have them get the training but then we have these really large class sizes,” said Glenn.

The Central Campus consists of more than 1,600 students, making it the largest facility in the district.

