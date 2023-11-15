Wegovy could reduce heart attack and stroke risk

A recent study shows Wegovy can do more than help you lose weight or manage your diabetes, it can also help your heart health.(PRNewswire)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A recent study shows Wegovy can do more than help you lose weight or manage your diabetes, it can also help your heart health.

Researchers found the medication can reduce your risk of a heart attack or stroke by up to 20 percent. The study published in the New England Journal of Medicine is the first to show this connection.

Dr. Katie Benziger, a cardiologist at Essentia Health, said participants in this study did not have diabetes, and that’s what makes it so significant.

“This medication has been something that we use routinely for diabetics. It is one of our best medications. I think all diabetics really should be on them. The problem has been affordability in that not all insurance companies cover them, but it is better than insulin. So if any patient is on insulin, they should talk to their doctors about being on Semaglutide,” said Dr. Benzinger.

Dr. Benzinger said this study could be a game-changer for patients because previously, insurance companies would only cover medications like Wegovy for the treatment of diabetes. But now, she said they may consider covering the drug if it’s used for weight loss because it’s been shown to help in preventing heart problems.

But not all patients can get their hands on it.

“We have it on backorder. We occasionally get it in, but we have no idea when we’re going to get the next one. We have a lot of patients that are waiting to get it,” said Tifany Steenstra, a pharmacist at Gateway Pharmacy.

Dr. Benzinger said there are risks involved when taking drugs like Wegovy, so it’s important to talk to your primary care doctor about what’s best for you.

She said weight loss and diabetes drugs are most effective when used in combination with a healthy lifestyle.

