Volunteers sought out for upcoming Festival of Trees

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Festival of Trees is coming up and Dakota Hope Clinic is looking for more volunteers.

Nadia Smetana, clinic director, said it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year.

She said volunteers do things like direct runners and registration.

“I think we could probably use 10 or 20 more volunteers. We have quite a few right now. We have over 100 right now, I think, but we could use more,” said Smetana.

She said they’re also looking for volunteers to make baked goods for their bake sale.

You can volunteer on their website.

