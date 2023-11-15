Volunteers sought out for upcoming Festival of Trees

Festival of Trees, 2021
Festival of Trees, 2021(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Festival of Trees is coming up and Dakota Hope Clinic is looking for more volunteers.

Nadia Smetana, clinic director, said it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year.

She said volunteers do things like direct runners and registration.

“I think we could probably use 10 or 20 more volunteers. We have quite a few right now. We have over 100 right now, I think, but we could use more,” said Smetana.

She said they’re also looking for volunteers to make baked goods for their bake sale.

You can volunteer on their website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after vehicle crashes into Souris River
Early morning officer-involved shooting in Bismarck; 17-year-old male dead
39-year-old dead after crash with combine in Towner County
SWAT team and BPD arrest 43-year-old man for burglary of Bismarck home after standoff
Longtime photographer Donna Hardt passed away over the weekend.
Longtime KFYR-TV photographer Donna Hardt passes away

Latest News

Bemidji Baby Boom: 10 Labor & Delivery Nurses pregnant at the same time
Bemidji Baby Boom: 10 Labor & Delivery Nurses pregnant at the same time
2023 Nonprofit Award names new winners
2023 Nonprofit Award names new winners
Government shutdown deadline approaches, again
Lawmakers respond: House passes bill to avoid government shutdown, bill now goes to Senate
Congressman Kelly Armstrong on the House Judiciary Committee
Armstrong talks new committee role