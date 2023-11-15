UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department said that the person who fatally shot another man near the YMCA Wednesday has been released and has not been charged.

As we previously reported, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to the parking area of the Aberdeen YMCA around 12:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound on the scene.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on the victim before he was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The suspect was on the scene when law enforcement arrived and was taken into police custody.

“The person that fired the handgun was still on-scene and cooperated with law enforcement. They were detained for a few hours as the investigation proceeded and the individual was released last night from the police department,” Captain Tanner Jondahl told Hub City Radio.

Captain Jondahl said that the State’s Attorney’s office could still charge the individual.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and unrelated to the YMCA. They are currently searching for more video surveillance from surrounding locations.

The Avera St. Luke’s Hospital campus was put on lockdown as a precaution due to the proximity to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.

