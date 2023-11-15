Nurses picket in front of CHI St. Alexius

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association held an informational picket in front of CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck on Tuesday. They said it’s to address concerns about patient care and nurse retention amid recent negotiations with hospital management.

The American Colleges of Nursing says nursing is the nation’s largest healthcare profession.

With 5.2 million registered nurses, a lot of people depend on nurses to meet their care needs. However, nurses say the shrinking workforce is making it harder for them to give patients the high-quality treatment they deserve.

“We just feel like our voices aren’t being heard, especially when it comes to patient safety, and that’s the most important thing to us,” said CHI nurse Rachel Heintz.

“We’re doing the best that we can, but we’re just given too much to do and not enough time to do it, and we’re feeling it. We go home stressed and tired and upset a lot of nights that we didn’t have the time to give our patients the best care that we could have if we’d been staffed better, or safely,” said Leslie McKamey, another CHI nurse.

The nurse shortage is predicted to get worse over the coming years. A report published in The National Library of Medicine says the nursing field will have the most available jobs out of all other professions in the U.S., and that we’ll need about 275,000 additional nurses by 2030.

“We had to tell them specifically we won’t settle our contract without addressing staffing, so they had to go back and take a look. The proposals that we got didn’t have any real meaningful movement to them,” said Lacye Knudsen, a CHI nurse.

When we requested a comment, a spokesperson from CHI said:

“At CHI St. Alexius Health, our registered nurses are an integral part of the high-quality care we provide. We have been negotiating in good faith for the past several months and will continue to do so. A competitive wage and benefits package is currently on the table. We are hopeful we can resolve differences and achieve an agreement soon. St. Alexius is open and all services are available during this informational picket.”

In the press release sent by representatives for the picketing nurses, nurses emphasized they were not walking out on the job. Health care remained available at the hospitals during the picket.

