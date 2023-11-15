Man arrested for burglary and theft

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police have arrested a Bismarck man they say broke into a home and stole a truck by driving it through a garage door.

Officers say they were able to identify 32-year-old Dillon Music by documents he left in the house he broke into.

Police responded to calls of a man driving erratically with a vehicle description matching the stolen truck.

Officers say Music ran into several vehicles and a mobile home.

He is charged with theft, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

