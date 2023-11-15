Man arrested for burglary and theft

Man arrested for burglary and theft
Man arrested for burglary and theft(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police have arrested a Bismarck man they say broke into a home and stole a truck by driving it through a garage door.

Officers say they were able to identify 32-year-old Dillon Music by documents he left in the house he broke into.

Police responded to calls of a man driving erratically with a vehicle description matching the stolen truck.

Officers say Music ran into several vehicles and a mobile home.

He is charged with theft, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Cofresi
UPDATE: ND State Hospital escapee arrested
Longtime photographer Donna Hardt passed away over the weekend.
Longtime KFYR-TV photographer Donna Hardt passes away
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Two arrested for dealing fentanyl
Two arrested for dealing fentanyl
Alerus Center post
Friday’s Jonas Brothers’ show rescheduled in Grand Forks

Latest News

Dakota Thunder Buffalo in Jamestown: The World's Largest Buffalo after receiving a new coat of...
Dakota Thunder gets a new coat just in time for winter
Dakota Thunder Buffalo in Jamestown: The World's Largest Buffalo after receiving a new coat of...
Dakota Thunder gets a new coat just in time for winter
Sanford Health
The American Diabetes Association recognizes Sanford’s diabetes education program
A recent study shows Wegovy can do more than help you lose weight or manage your diabetes, it...
Wegovy could reduce heart attack and stroke risk