Lawmakers respond: House passes bill to avoid government shutdown, bill now goes to Senate

WASHINGTON (KFYR) - Tuesday afternoon, the House took a step to avoid a potential government shutdown by passing Speaker Mike Johnson’s stopgap funding bill, or continuing resolution. It now must pass the Senate and be signed by the President.

Many House Republicans including Montana Representative Matt Rosendale were not a fan of this idea.

“I don’t think that, first of all, that I would be able to support that. I think there is going to be a lot of Republicans that will not support that as well. If we are going to go down this path of providing some type of stopgap funding, it can’t be a continuing resolution,” said Rosendale.

The Speaker bringing up this plan without unanimous Republican support brings into question whether his role as speaker could be at risk. North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong says it is too early to tell.

“Obviously, it’s the toughest job in politics right now, but it’s a responsible plan, it keeps the government open,” said Armstrong.

Rosendale says what’s different this time around is the House passed the appropriations bills.

“Speaker Johnson has demonstrated that he wants to get back to regular order and that he wants to pass the 12 appropriation bills as called for in the Budget Act of 1974,” said Rosendale.

The resolution goes to the Senate, where, if they kill the bill, they will have to start over again and tell the House what terms they are willing to accept.

“If you are a Democrat in Congress, this is, quite frankly, the closest thing to a deal you can accept you are going to get from a Republican majority,” said Armstrong.

Both representatives say they believe this can be resolved before the Friday night deadline.

If the shutdown should occur, most federal employees from TSA Agents to military troops would not get paid.

