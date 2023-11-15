Jamestown re-joining North Star Athletic Association for 2024-25 season

The Jimmies re-join the NSAA after five years in the GPAC
The Jimmies re-join the NSAA after five years in the GPAC(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six years after leaving to join the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the Jamestown Jimmies will make their return to the North Star Athletic Association.

The NSAA announced today that Jamestown would return for the 2024-25 school year.

The Jimmies are still looking to make the jump to the Division 2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, but until that invitation is received, they’ll play in the conference they helped create.

Jamestown was an original member of the NSAA, competing in the league from 2013 until 2018.

This provides at least a year of stability for the North Star, who were facing questions about whether or not they’d be able to stay afloat after the departure of Waldorf University.

That left them with less than the number of teams required by the NAIA to be considered an affiliated Conference.

Now, as the North Star continues to look for a long term solution, they at least have some short term relief with the addition of Jamestown.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after vehicle crashes into Souris River
Early morning officer-involved shooting in Bismarck; 17-year-old male dead
39-year-old dead after crash with combine in Towner County
SWAT team and BPD arrest 43-year-old man for burglary of Bismarck home after standoff
Longtime photographer Donna Hardt passed away over the weekend.
Longtime KFYR-TV photographer Donna Hardt passes away

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Minot State men’s hockey to join conference beginning next season
First News at Six
Skyhawks volleyball Region Five title game victory
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 11/14/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 11/14/23