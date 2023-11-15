Gracie’s Lights spread joy, help family cope

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather has been warmer than usual, and that’s given us a little extra time to get those fall outdoor chores done and maybe even put up the Christmas lights.

At one South Bismarck home, it’s meant that one man has had time to get up more than 15,000 Christmas lights.

The good news: he’s had help from a friend.

The even better news is what this display means to a very special little girl.

There isn’t much Dennis Larson won’t do for his daughters. The devoted dad will even hang more than 15,000 Christmas lights for them.

“Somewhere in that ballpark,” said Dennis.

When Dennis and his friend Craig Theuer are done here, the Larson’s home will be lit up for the season.

“It’s all set to music. So, they’ll be dancing away,” said Theuer.

Each light is a tribute to Dennis’ daughter, Gracie.

“Gracie loves Christmas lights,” said Theuer.

Now 18, Gracie was born with severe pulmonary and cardiac abnormalities, Down syndrome and an endocrine disorder that has affected her growth. She’s been in and out of the hospital her entire life and has had countless surgeries.

She’s spent all but five weeks of this year in the hospital. Gracie is currently hospitalized in Minneapolis.

Gracie Larson (Laura Larson)

“We’re hoping to get some answers,” said her dad, who has been holding down the fort at home.

Digging out the Christmas lights has been a good distraction.

“It’s challenging,” laughed Theuer as he climbed into the forklift he brought to the Larson’s house.

Not even shoulder surgery could keep Theuer from helping create something beautiful for Gracie.

“I’m healing up,” he said.

And as he heals, he hopes these lights bring his friends some healing too.

“I just want to see her smile when she gets in the driveway and the lights are on,” said Dennis.

And he hopes that maybe these lights might bring a little joy to Gracie and to everyone who sees them.

The Larsons will turn on Gracie’s Lights the day after Thanksgiving.

You can see their display at 1728 Bonn Boulevard in Bismarck.

Gracie’s mom and sister have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis while Gracie is hospitalized. Dennis goes there as often as he can.

Her mom says while Gracie’s life has been very difficult, they would have it no other way and feel incredibly blessed that they were chosen to be her parents.

If you’d like to help the Larsons, grocery, restaurant and Door Dash gift cards at the best option. You can send them to:

Ronald McDonald House

Larson Family

Room 223

521 Oak St SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

