Friday’s Jonas Brothers’ show rescheduled in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jonas Brothers’ show in Grand Forks is not happening Friday as scheduled.

The Alerus Center posted on Facebook Tuesday evening:

“The Alerus Center has been informed that, due to logistical issues, Jonas Brothers’ show originally scheduled for November 17 has been postponed. The show will be rescheduled for a future date in 2024. We regret any inconvenience this has caused you and look forward to welcoming you back for Jonas Brothers: FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT soon!”

The venue hasn’t released any details on the logistical issues, though the group is scheduled to on College GameDay on Saturday morning in Virginia.

Typically for reschedules there is a window to request a refund once the new date is announced.

The post garnered hundreds of comments in the first 10 minutes of being posted.

