Friday’s Jonas Brothers’ show rescheduled in Grand Forks

Alerus Center post
Alerus Center post(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jonas Brothers’ show in Grand Forks is not happening Friday as scheduled.

The Alerus Center posted on Facebook Tuesday evening:

“The Alerus Center has been informed that, due to logistical issues, Jonas Brothers’ show originally scheduled for November 17 has been postponed. The show will be rescheduled for a future date in 2024. We regret any inconvenience this has caused you and look forward to welcoming you back for Jonas Brothers: FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT soon!”

The venue hasn’t released any details on the logistical issues, though the group is scheduled to on College GameDay on Saturday morning in Virginia.

Typically for reschedules there is a window to request a refund once the new date is announced.

The post garnered hundreds of comments in the first 10 minutes of being posted.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after vehicle crashes into Souris River
Early morning officer-involved shooting in Bismarck; 17-year-old male dead
39-year-old dead after crash with combine in Towner County
SWAT team and BPD arrest 43-year-old man for burglary of Bismarck home after standoff
Longtime photographer Donna Hardt passed away over the weekend.
Longtime KFYR-TV photographer Donna Hardt passes away

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Minot State men’s hockey to join conference beginning next season
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
2023 Nonprofit Award names new winners
First News at Six
Skyhawks volleyball Region Five title game victory
First News at Six
Williston harvests tree for annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony